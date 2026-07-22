AI is not the only outcome: Scientists have developed a new model for the fate of civilizations

The future of humanity is not solely defined by technological advancement or absolute decline. A new hybrid model developed by scientists shows that the development path of technological civilizations is more complex than we thought. According to the study, societies can go through cycles of recurring crises, decline, and recovery, indicating that AI or global catastrophe are not the only final endpoints. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Researchers modeled 10 different development scenarios covering a 1000-year period. The key criteria included not only external threats but also internal factors such as resource consumption rates, quality of governance, and the ability to recover after a crisis. This model analyzes the long-term viability of a civilization by combining deterministic calculations with random fluctuations.

Resources and recovery capacity

The most important indicator of the study was named the "activity fraction." This metric represents the time a civilization maintains a high technological level. In various scenarios, this figure ranged from 0.38 to 1.00. That is, while some societies developed almost continuously, others frequently lost their technological capabilities and were forced to rebuild them from scratch.

According to Ixbt.com, the factor with the strongest impact on a civilization's stability is the rate of resource depletion. Scientists found that sustainable resource consumption is more critical for a society's survival than preventing global risks. This serves as a serious signal for humanity, which is currently grappling with global environmental and energy challenges.

The secret of the "silence" in the universe

This model provides new insights not only for the future of Earth but also for SETI projects. If civilizations regularly transition between active and inactive states, the lack of signals from space does not mean there is no life there. It is possible that such a civilization is simply in a phase of decline or recovery at the moment.

Experts emphasize that the fate of technological societies does not depend solely on unexpected disasters. The main responsibility lies in resource management and the ability to draw correct conclusions from crises. The model does not provide a specific prediction for humanity, but it shows which areas to focus on to build a sustainable future.

In conclusion, reaching the peak of technological progress is not the final victory. True success is the art of maintaining that level and being able to stand up again after inevitable crises. As important as ChatGPT or other advanced technologies are for humanity, living in harmony with nature is equally vital.