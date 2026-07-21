Vinicius Junior changes his appearance: The Brazilian star undergoes plastic surgery

Real Madrid and Brazil national team forward Vinicius Junior has shocked the football community with a drastic change in his appearance. One of the world's most skillful and frequently discussed players, the Brazilian star revealed a new look following the 2026 World Cup. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

In the tournament hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, the Brazil national team unexpectedly exited early in the Round of 16 after a 2-1 loss to Norway. Following the competition, Vinicius Junior posted a photo with his partner on his Instagram page. Fans immediately noticed that the footballer's facial structure had changed significantly.

Details of the secret operation

According to information released by the Brazilian publication TMC, Vinicius Junior underwent a cosmetic procedure at a specialized clinic in Goiania to enhance his appearance. The report states that the player had his jawline corrected and reshaped through plastic surgery.

The clinic's administration implemented emergency security measures to keep the Brazilian star's visit confidential. Specifically, staff members were strictly prohibited from taking photos, recording videos, or sharing any information regarding his visit with the media.

Such measures were taken to ensure the player's privacy and to avoid public attention until the results of the surgery had fully healed. Nevertheless, the new photos on social media showed that the changes in the footballer's appearance could not be hidden.

The actions of Real Madrid representatives are always in the spotlight among football fans. Vinicius Junior's decision has been met with mixed reactions on social media. While some view it as a simple image change, others emphasize that the player should focus his attention on his performance on the pitch.

Vinicius Junior has now returned to Madrid to prepare for the new season and participate in club matches. Only time will tell how his new look will affect his performance on the pitch or contribute to his mental state.