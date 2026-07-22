Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia speaks out about social media abuse

Ines Garcia, the girlfriend of young Spain and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, has responded sharply to the hate messages and insults directed at her on social media. Garcia, who came into the public eye following a championship victory, stated that digital harassment is negatively affecting her mental health. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to Marca, after Spain's victory over Argentina, Ines Garcia faced numerous abusive comments on her personal pages. Known as a lifestyle blogger, Garcia made her relationship with Lamine Yamal public in early 2026. However, the fame of big-time football brought unexpected pressure on her personal life.

Mental pressure and human emotions

In her emotional response, Ines Garcia asked for simple human understanding and empathy. "I didn't think sharing something so simple would turn into such great hatred. I spent hours reading the comments, and even though I try to be strong, I am human too. Behind this account is a living person who feels, cries, and makes mistakes," she wrote in her statement.

Recall that after Spain's 1-0 victory in the final, Garcia posted a photo with Lamine Yamal on the pitch to congratulate him. The footballer responded with a declaration of love. However, these joyful moments were soon replaced by baseless attacks from internet users.

Garcia emphasized the importance of understanding the difference between criticism and abuse. According to her, even though she is not harming anyone, being humiliated and receiving ill wishes from strangers is unfair. The blogger urged people not to forget that behind the screens are individuals with families and feelings.

This topic is not foreign to football fans, as the personal lives of young stars in modern football are constantly in the spotlight. Relatives of world-class talents like Lamine Yamal often become victims of such cyberbullying, which is becoming a global issue. So far, the player himself has not issued an additional statement regarding this situation.