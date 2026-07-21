Einride acquires startup Flipturn for $38 million

·1·Technology
Einride acquires startup Flipturn for $38 million

Swedish freight technology company Einride has agreed to acquire the startup Flipturn to develop charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. The deal is valued at $38 million and will be executed entirely through a stock swap. This marks Einride's first major acquisition since becoming a public limited company, according to Techcrunch.com reports.

Founded in 2022, Flipturn specializes in creating software for electric vehicle charging stations. The startup's technology communicates with any type of charging hardware via the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP). This significantly simplifies infrastructure management for large freight fleets.

Expanding the electric truck ecosystem

Einride CEO Roozbeh Charli called the acquisition a key step in the company's strategic expansion into the US market. Einride can now offer not only electric trucks but also the software suite required to manage them efficiently. This vertical integration allows customers to automate the charging process and reduce costs.

The Flipturn system analyzes data on battery health, driving history, and routes. It can also integrate with solar panels and energy storage systems. According to ixbt.com, the startup's 17-person team will continue to work in its entirety following the deal.

Major clients and global plans

While Einride is primarily known for its futuristic autonomous trucks, the bulk of its revenue comes from its fleet of over 200 heavy-duty electric vehicles. The company currently partners with giants such as Heineken, PepsiCo, and Carlsberg Sweden. Its services are active in North America, Europe, and the United Arab Emirates.

Amazon recently became an Einride client as well. Under this partnership, Amazon does not purchase the trucks but utilizes vehicles managed by Einride and equipped with the Saga AI platform within its Amazon Relay logistics network. Such solutions could serve as a model for regions where logistics play a critical role, such as Uzbekistan, in transitioning to eco-friendly transport.

This strategic acquisition will help Einride strengthen its market position and become a reliable technology partner for companies hesitant to transition to electric transport. The deal is expected to close by the end of this month.

EinrideFlipturnElectric VehicleLogisticsTechnology
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