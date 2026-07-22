41-year-old Modrić to stay at AC Milan for another season

AC Milan is close to continuing its partnership with experienced midfielder Luka Modrić. According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the parties have reached a verbal agreement to extend the contract for another season.

Although official documents have not yet been signed, the Croatian footballer is expected to remain with the "Rossoneri." Modrić, who will turn 41 in September, intends to continue his high-level career.

Parties reach a verbal agreement

According to the source, negotiations between the AC Milan management and Luka Modrić have concluded positively. The player has agreed to defend the colors of the Italian club for one more season.

For now, this is a verbal agreement. The parties are expected to sign the contract officially in the near future, and the club is expected to issue a statement regarding the matter.

Therefore, one should not be in a hurry to consider the deal a fully completed transfer process until an official confirmation is announced.

Age is no obstacle for Modrić

Luka Modrić will turn 41 in September. Despite this, the experienced midfielder plans to remain in top-tier football and continue playing at a high level.

His ability to read the game, his skill with the ball, and his experience in major matches are considered important factors for AC Milan.

Modrić staying for another season could also serve as a great school for the young players on the team. Throughout his long career, he has participated in the highest-level competitions and accumulated vast experience.

AC Milan retains experience

The "Rossoneri's" decision to extend the contract with Modrić demonstrates the club's desire to keep experienced leaders in the squad.

Beyond his actions on the pitch, the midfielder can also help the team with his influence in the dressing room and his composure in high-pressure situations.

Especially for a club participating in various competitions throughout a long season, having an experienced player in the squad is of great importance.

Official announcement expected

So far, AC Milan has not officially announced the contract extension. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, there are no serious obstacles remaining between the parties.

If the deal is signed, Luka Modrić will continue his career in one of Europe's top leagues even at the age of 41.

Now, fans are awaiting the club's official statement. Modrić staying at AC Milan for another season may once again show that in football, skill, experience, and professionalism are more important than age.