Tesla expands driverless robotaxi testing in Florida

·2·Technology
Tesla expands driverless robotaxi testing in Florida

Electric vehicle market leader Tesla has begun testing its driverless Model Y SUVs in the Florida cities of Orlando and Tampa. This move, coming just one day before the company's second-quarter earnings report, has caught the attention of industry experts. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Florida is currently becoming a key testing ground for Tesla's robotaxi service. A small-scale project that began in Miami a few weeks ago has now expanded to two more major cities. According to ixbt.com, operational areas in the new regions are currently limited, and the company has not provided specific details on the number of vehicles involved in the tests.

Expansion strategy and investor expectations

Since Tesla disbanded its PR department several years ago, details about new projects are often revealed through social media and user observations. Previously, the company had announced autonomous fleets in Dallas and Houston, but operations there have not yet reached a large-scale commercial level.

According to Elon Musk's promises to investors, Tesla robotaxis should begin serving half of the US population by the end of 2025. However, the process of launching commercial service is moving much slower than expected. At the end of the first quarter of this year, Musk expressed a more cautious stance regarding his forecasts.

Legislative changes and the future of Cybercab

The political situation and legislative changes in the US could create additional opportunities for Tesla. In particular, the Department of Transportation has proposed removing the requirement for mandatory brake pedals in autonomous vehicles. If this change is adopted, Tesla could implement its two-seater Cybercab project much faster.

The company has currently begun deploying dozens of Cybercab prototypes in various cities across the country. The tests in Florida serve to verify how perfectly the software performs in real urban conditions without driver supervision. This is an important indicator for Tesla shareholders, demonstrating the company's potential in the field of AI.

Given the high interest in Tesla vehicles in the Uzbekistan market, the company's achievements in autonomous driving technology will undoubtedly influence the global transport system, including Central Asia, in the future. For now, every kilometer on the streets of Orlando and Tampa is contributing to the creation of a future fully autonomous transport ecosystem.

TeslaRobotaxiElon MuskTechnologyAutopilot
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Bombardier Global 8000: The fastest passenger aircraft since the Concorde eraBombardier Global 8000: The fastest passenger aircraft since the Concorde eraYesterday, 23:55Einride acquires startup Flipturn for $38 millionEinride acquires startup Flipturn for $38 millionYesterday, 23:52The AI Revolution: Data Centers to Face Energy Shortages by 2035The AI Revolution: Data Centers to Face Energy Shortages by 2035Yesterday, 23:27Apple and Klarna Partnership: New Leasing System for iPhone and Mac DevicesApple and Klarna Partnership: New Leasing System for iPhone and Mac DevicesYesterday, 23:21A Turning Point in Aviation History: Hybrid Electric Aircraft Reaches 9 km Altitude for the First TimeA Turning Point in Aviation History: Hybrid Electric Aircraft Reaches 9 km Altitude for the First TimeYesterday, 22:54Honor introduces an affordable and compact 5G portable routerHonor introduces an affordable and compact 5G portable routerYesterday, 22:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time