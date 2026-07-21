Tesla expands driverless robotaxi testing in Florida

Electric vehicle market leader Tesla has begun testing its driverless Model Y SUVs in the Florida cities of Orlando and Tampa. This move, coming just one day before the company's second-quarter earnings report, has caught the attention of industry experts. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Florida is currently becoming a key testing ground for Tesla's robotaxi service. A small-scale project that began in Miami a few weeks ago has now expanded to two more major cities. According to ixbt.com, operational areas in the new regions are currently limited, and the company has not provided specific details on the number of vehicles involved in the tests.

Expansion strategy and investor expectations

Since Tesla disbanded its PR department several years ago, details about new projects are often revealed through social media and user observations. Previously, the company had announced autonomous fleets in Dallas and Houston, but operations there have not yet reached a large-scale commercial level.

According to Elon Musk's promises to investors, Tesla robotaxis should begin serving half of the US population by the end of 2025. However, the process of launching commercial service is moving much slower than expected. At the end of the first quarter of this year, Musk expressed a more cautious stance regarding his forecasts.

Legislative changes and the future of Cybercab

The political situation and legislative changes in the US could create additional opportunities for Tesla. In particular, the Department of Transportation has proposed removing the requirement for mandatory brake pedals in autonomous vehicles. If this change is adopted, Tesla could implement its two-seater Cybercab project much faster.

The company has currently begun deploying dozens of Cybercab prototypes in various cities across the country. The tests in Florida serve to verify how perfectly the software performs in real urban conditions without driver supervision. This is an important indicator for Tesla shareholders, demonstrating the company's potential in the field of AI.

Given the high interest in Tesla vehicles in the Uzbekistan market, the company's achievements in autonomous driving technology will undoubtedly influence the global transport system, including Central Asia, in the future. For now, every kilometer on the streets of Orlando and Tampa is contributing to the creation of a future fully autonomous transport ecosystem.