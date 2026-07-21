Bombardier Global 8000: The fastest passenger aircraft since the Concorde era

·1·Technology
Bombardier Global 8000: The fastest passenger aircraft since the Concorde era

A new record has been set in the aviation world: the Bombardier Global 8000 business jet has become the fastest civilian liner since the legendary Concorde. The aircraft proved its technical capabilities in practice by covering the distance from Los Angeles to Farnborough, UK, in record time. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the Global 8000 reached a speed of 1140 km/h (0.93 Mach) during the flight. Despite strong headwinds, the 8700-kilometer distance was covered in just 8 hours and 46 minutes. This figure is approximately 2.2 percent better than the previous record on this route. The flight took place ahead of the official debut at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026.

A combination of speed and range

The Bombardier Global 8000 impresses not only with its speed but also with its flight range. The aircraft's maximum speed can reach 0.95 Mach, and its range is 8000 nautical miles (approximately 14,800 km). Such technical specifications allow for non-stop, ultra-fast flights between the world's largest megacities.

The developers did not stop at speed alone, paying special attention to passenger comfort. The air pressure in the cabin is maintained at an equivalent altitude of just 820 meters above sea level. This significantly reduces passenger fatigue during long-haul flights and eases the strain on the body.

Another important aspect is that the Global 8000 is capable of taking off and landing at short and complex airfields where many other long-range business jets cannot operate. This provides a significant logistical advantage for business representatives and VIP clients.

Environmental responsibility and new standards

Bombardier also announced that it has received an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for the Global 8000 model. This document independently assesses the environmental impact of the aircraft throughout its entire lifecycle, from production to disposal.

Company representatives emphasized that Bombardier remains the only business aviation manufacturer in the world currently publishing such transparent environmental reports for its serial models. This indicates that in modern aviation, not only speed and luxury but also environmental protection are becoming priority directions.

BombardierAviationGlobal 8000RecordTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Tesla expands driverless robotaxi testing in FloridaTesla expands driverless robotaxi testing in FloridaYesterday, 23:58Einride acquires startup Flipturn for $38 millionEinride acquires startup Flipturn for $38 millionYesterday, 23:52The AI Revolution: Data Centers to Face Energy Shortages by 2035The AI Revolution: Data Centers to Face Energy Shortages by 2035Yesterday, 23:27Apple and Klarna Partnership: New Leasing System for iPhone and Mac DevicesApple and Klarna Partnership: New Leasing System for iPhone and Mac DevicesYesterday, 23:21A Turning Point in Aviation History: Hybrid Electric Aircraft Reaches 9 km Altitude for the First TimeA Turning Point in Aviation History: Hybrid Electric Aircraft Reaches 9 km Altitude for the First TimeYesterday, 22:54Honor introduces an affordable and compact 5G portable routerHonor introduces an affordable and compact 5G portable routerYesterday, 22:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time