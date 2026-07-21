Bombardier Global 8000: The fastest passenger aircraft since the Concorde era

A new record has been set in the aviation world: the Bombardier Global 8000 business jet has become the fastest civilian liner since the legendary Concorde. The aircraft proved its technical capabilities in practice by covering the distance from Los Angeles to Farnborough, UK, in record time. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the Global 8000 reached a speed of 1140 km/h (0.93 Mach) during the flight. Despite strong headwinds, the 8700-kilometer distance was covered in just 8 hours and 46 minutes. This figure is approximately 2.2 percent better than the previous record on this route. The flight took place ahead of the official debut at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026.

A combination of speed and range

The Bombardier Global 8000 impresses not only with its speed but also with its flight range. The aircraft's maximum speed can reach 0.95 Mach, and its range is 8000 nautical miles (approximately 14,800 km). Such technical specifications allow for non-stop, ultra-fast flights between the world's largest megacities.

The developers did not stop at speed alone, paying special attention to passenger comfort. The air pressure in the cabin is maintained at an equivalent altitude of just 820 meters above sea level. This significantly reduces passenger fatigue during long-haul flights and eases the strain on the body.

Another important aspect is that the Global 8000 is capable of taking off and landing at short and complex airfields where many other long-range business jets cannot operate. This provides a significant logistical advantage for business representatives and VIP clients.

Environmental responsibility and new standards

Bombardier also announced that it has received an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for the Global 8000 model. This document independently assesses the environmental impact of the aircraft throughout its entire lifecycle, from production to disposal.

Company representatives emphasized that Bombardier remains the only business aviation manufacturer in the world currently publishing such transparent environmental reports for its serial models. This indicates that in modern aviation, not only speed and luxury but also environmental protection are becoming priority directions.