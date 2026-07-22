UCL Qualifiers: Rakhmonaliev's goal disallowed, but Sabah still wins

·40·Sport
UCL Qualifiers: Rakhmonaliev's goal disallowed, but Sabah still wins

In the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, Azerbaijani club Sabah hosted Finnish side KuPS. The intense match ended in a 1:0 victory for the hosts.

Uzbekistani midfielder Umarali Rakhmonaliev started the match and played the full 90 minutes. He scored a goal in the first half, but it was disallowed after a VAR review.

Rakhmonaliev scored in the 33rd minute

In the 33rd minute of the match, Umarali Rakhmonaliev capitalized on a favorable opportunity to find the back of the KuPS net. Initially, the referee awarded the goal.

However, the situation was reviewed via the VAR system. After the check, the referee decided to disallow the goal, and the score returned to 0:0.

Nevertheless, the Uzbekistani footballer remained active in the center of the pitch, participating in organizing his team's attacks.

Sabah opened the scoring before halftime

Near the end of the first half, the hosts finally achieved their goal. In the 45+1st minute, Simic scored to put Sabah in the lead.

In the second half, both teams tried to create chances, but the score did not change again. Thus, the Azerbaijani club secured a narrow home victory.

UCL Second Qualifying Round

Sabah — KuPS — 1:0

Goal: Simic, 45+1.

Rakhmonaliev played the full match

Umarali Rakhmonaliev started the match and remained on the pitch until the final whistle.

His disallowed goal was one of the most significant moments of the match. Had the goal stood, Sabah would have held a larger advantage ahead of the second leg.

At the same time, the fact that the Uzbekistani midfielder played the full match in the Champions League qualifiers highlights his important role in the team.

The decisive match will take place in Finland

The return leg between the teams will be held in Finland on July 28.

Sabah will head to the away match with a one-goal lead. However, the minimal scoreline means the tie is far from over.

Now, the Azerbaijani club needs to maintain its advantage in the match in Finland to advance to the next round. Umarali Rakhmonaliev is expected to be one of his team's key players in the return leg.

UCLSabahKuPSUmarali RakhmonalievFootball
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