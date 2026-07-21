Erling Haaland celebrates his 24th birthday: Manchester City star recharges during vacation

·1·Sport
Erling Haaland celebrates his 24th birthday: Manchester City star recharges during vacation

One of world football's most feared strikers, Manchester City and Norway national team star Erling Haaland has celebrated his latest birthday. Now 24, the footballer has taken a well-deserved break following an intense Premier League season and international tournaments. He chose to spend his personal celebration away from lavish events, surrounded by family and loved ones. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Known on social media for his brevity and unique sense of humor, Erling Haaland captioned his birthday photos simply as "Nice." Relaxing in sunny regions, the striker is focusing on restoring his physical and mental condition ahead of the new season. For the forward, who has broken almost every record at Manchester City, this break is of vital importance.

Personal life and stability

The footballer's long-term girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, also marked the date specially. She posted a series of photos on social media, expressing her sincere wishes to Erling Haaland. Although the couple tries to keep their private life out of the media spotlight, these greetings caught the attention of many fans.

According to reports, Erling Haaland and Isabel played together at the Norwegian club Bryne FK, and their relationship began back then. Experts believe that such stability in the footballer's personal life serves as one of the key factors in his ability to withstand immense pressure on the pitch and achieve high results.

Unforgettable moments with the national team

Although the festive mood currently prevails, Erling Haaland still remembers Norway's participation in the latest major tournament with excitement. In an interview with VG, he emphasized that the journey taken with the national team was one of the brightest chapters of his career. While the team lost to England in the quarter-finals, the striker is proud of the results achieved.

"These were the most amazing weeks and the most unforgettable journey of my life. More than beating Brazil or any other result, I am moved by the fact that we were able to put Norway back on the world football map," Erling Haaland noted. According to him, feeling the support of the people in Oslo and throughout the country is superior to any victory.

Erling Haaland is expected to join Manchester City training in the coming days. The team under Pep Guardiola aims to compete for top honors in all tournaments again in the new season. Fans are waiting for more goals and records from the Norwegian "robot."

Erling HaalandManchester CityFootballNorwayTransfer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Vinicius Junior changes his appearance: The Brazilian star undergoes plastic surgeryVinicius Junior changes his appearance: The Brazilian star undergoes plastic surgeryYesterday, 23:37Lamine Yamal and the risk of early burnout: Why Barcelona fans shouldn't worryLamine Yamal and the risk of early burnout: Why Barcelona fans shouldn't worryYesterday, 23:11Lamine Yamal and Leandro Paredes: The conflict after the 2026 World Cup final moves to the streets of MadridLamine Yamal and Leandro Paredes: The conflict after the 2026 World Cup final moves to the streets of MadridYesterday, 23:10Lionel Scaloni responds to rumors about his future with Argentina and Lionel MessiLionel Scaloni responds to rumors about his future with Argentina and Lionel MessiYesterday, 22:50Inter president responds to reports regarding Bastoni's potential move to Al-HilalInter president responds to reports regarding Bastoni's potential move to Al-HilalYesterday, 22:50Alejandro Garnacho to leave Chelsea: Aston Villa close to transferAlejandro Garnacho to leave Chelsea: Aston Villa close to transferYesterday, 22:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"