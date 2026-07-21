One of world football's most feared strikers, Manchester City and Norway national team star Erling Haaland has celebrated his latest birthday. Now 24, the footballer has taken a well-deserved break following an intense Premier League season and international tournaments. He chose to spend his personal celebration away from lavish events, surrounded by family and loved ones. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Known on social media for his brevity and unique sense of humor, Erling Haaland captioned his birthday photos simply as "Nice." Relaxing in sunny regions, the striker is focusing on restoring his physical and mental condition ahead of the new season. For the forward, who has broken almost every record at Manchester City, this break is of vital importance.

Personal life and stability

The footballer's long-term girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, also marked the date specially. She posted a series of photos on social media, expressing her sincere wishes to Erling Haaland. Although the couple tries to keep their private life out of the media spotlight, these greetings caught the attention of many fans.

According to reports, Erling Haaland and Isabel played together at the Norwegian club Bryne FK, and their relationship began back then. Experts believe that such stability in the footballer's personal life serves as one of the key factors in his ability to withstand immense pressure on the pitch and achieve high results.

Unforgettable moments with the national team

Although the festive mood currently prevails, Erling Haaland still remembers Norway's participation in the latest major tournament with excitement. In an interview with VG, he emphasized that the journey taken with the national team was one of the brightest chapters of his career. While the team lost to England in the quarter-finals, the striker is proud of the results achieved.

"These were the most amazing weeks and the most unforgettable journey of my life. More than beating Brazil or any other result, I am moved by the fact that we were able to put Norway back on the world football map," Erling Haaland noted. According to him, feeling the support of the people in Oslo and throughout the country is superior to any victory.

Erling Haaland is expected to join Manchester City training in the coming days. The team under Pep Guardiola aims to compete for top honors in all tournaments again in the new season. Fans are waiting for more goals and records from the Norwegian "robot."