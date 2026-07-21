Neymar continues his professional career: Brazilian star returns to Santos training

·1·Sport
Neymar continues his professional career: Brazilian star returns to Santos training

Legendary Brazilian striker Neymar has returned to the pitch following his disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign and his subsequent announcement of retirement from international football. The experienced player has begun training with his beloved club, Santos, as reported by Goal.com. reports .

In videos posted on his Instagram, Neymar appears to have regained his physical fitness and is in excellent spirits. During training, the forward not only worked with the main group but also delighted fans with his trademark dribbling and clinical finishing. This return is expected to provide a major boost for Santos during a crucial stage of the season.

A painful end at the World Cup

Recall that in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, Brazil was unexpectedly eliminated after a 1-2 loss to Norway. In that match, Neymar scored from a penalty, bringing his international goal tally to 80 and solidifying his status as the country's all-time top scorer.

However, the early exit and injury struggles led the 34-year-old star to make a difficult decision. After the game, he was unable to hold back tears and announced his retirement from the national team. "It's all over," the player concluded at the time. Now, focusing entirely on his club career, Neymar aims to lead Santos out of their current crisis.

A savior for Santos

Currently, Santos is in a difficult position in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. The team sits in 15th place with only 21 points after 19 matches. In the upcoming fixtures, the team faces a crucial Copa Sudamericana match against Venezuelan club Universidad Central de Venezuela.

The club's management and coaching staff believe that Neymar's return will significantly boost the team's attacking potential. Below are Santos' upcoming plans:

  • Trip to Venezuela and match against Universidad Central de Venezuela;
  • Brazilian League match against Chapecoense;
  • Preparation for the postponed derby against São Paulo.
Neymar's professional approach and activity in training show that he has no intention of leaving top-flight football just yet. For Brazilian fans, he remains not only a legend but a leader capable of carrying the team through difficult times. His main task now is to lift Santos from the bottom of the table and achieve success on the international stage.

NeymarSantosBrazilFootballTransfer
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