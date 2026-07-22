Which regions are expected to see rain tomorrow?

·29·Uzbekistan
Which regions are expected to see rain tomorrow?

On July 22, weather conditions across Uzbekistan are expected to be partly cloudy and occasionally variable. According to Uzhydromet, short-term rain is expected in some regions, and thunderstorms may occur in certain areas.

In Tashkent, the weather will be partly cloudy and variable, with no precipitation expected. Winds will blow from the west at 3–8 m/s, with the possibility of gusts reaching 12–14 m/s and localized dust storms. Temperatures will range from 23–25 degrees at night to 32–34 degrees during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and the Khorezm region, no precipitation is expected. Winds will blow from the east at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures will reach 20–25 degrees at night and 30–35 degrees during the day.

In the Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will also be partly cloudy and variable, with no rain expected. Temperatures are forecast to be 20–25 degrees at night and 32–37 degrees during the day.

In the Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions, the probability of precipitation is low. Winds will shift from west to east at 7–12 m/s. Daytime temperatures will rise to 30–35 degrees.

In the Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will remain dry. However, winds may strengthen to 20–22 m/s in some areas, potentially causing dust storms. Daytime temperatures in these regions will rise to 34–39 degrees.

In the Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, there is a possibility of short-term rain and thunderstorms in some areas. Temperatures will be 20–25 degrees at night and 28–33 degrees during the day.

Short-term rain and thunderstorms are also possible in the mountainous and foothill areas of the republic. A warning has also been issued regarding the potential for flash floods in the mountainous regions of the Tashkent, Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions. In these areas, winds may strengthen to 13–18 m/s. Temperatures will be around 12–17 degrees at night and 20–25 degrees during the day.

UzbekistanTashkentBukharaSamarkandUzhydromet
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