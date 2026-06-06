Scaloni Issues Statement on Messi's Health and Recovery

Good news is coming from the camp of the Argentina national team, the current kings of world football. The health and physical condition of legendary forward Lionel Messi, winger for Inter Miami, is currently exciting not only representatives of the tango nation but also millions of football fans around the world.

To clarify these general concerns, head coach Lionel Scaloni gave an official statement regarding his captain's recovery process and condition ahead of the upcoming World Cup. The specialist's words brought calm to the hearts of national team fans.

"Leo is in much better shape, which makes us happy"

Head coach Lionel Scaloni met with media representatives at the national team's training base and did not hide the positive changes in Messi's health.

"Leo's condition is very good. He has already started light training with the main group, which is extremely important for us. He has not been disconnected from the general process, and the scheduled recovery program is proceeding successfully. Perhaps Leo will even take the field and play a few minutes in the upcoming friendly matches. In any case, his current physical and mental state is at a high level, which fully reassures us," said Lionel Scaloni.

Furthermore, while discussing competition within the squad and potential other losses, the experienced coach gave a high rating to the team's internal potential:

"If any other member of our team unexpectedly gets injured and drops out, I am firmly convinced that we can find strong players to adequately replace him."

May Injury and the Historic World Cup Squad

Football wizard Lionel Messi suffered a serious injury on the pitch in late May of this year. Although many questioned his participation in the upcoming major tournament, the coaching staff took a risk and included him in the roster. The trust between the two Lions and Messi's role in the national team are clearly demonstrated in the following system:

Time of injury: Last days of May 2026.

Coach's decision: Despite physical problems, Messi secured a place in the final official roster of the Argentina national team for the 2026 World Cup.

Current status: Has emerged from isolation, is training with the main group, and is preparing to debut in international friendly matches.

Context: It is difficult to imagine a World Cup without Lionel Messi. Scaloni's decision to include him in the World Cup squad despite the May injury indicates that Leo is not just a player on the field, but a true spiritual leader in the dressing room. The captain's return to general training and the possibility of participating in friendly matches is the biggest advantage for the Albiceleste in their path to defending the World title. Fans are very close to seeing the "Leo magic" on the green pitch once again.

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