GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card melted for an unexpected reason

·20·Technology
GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card melted for an unexpected reason

Issues with modern NVIDIA graphics cards were typically characterized by overheating power connectors. However, a new case circulating on social media has surprised experts: this time, a GeForce RTX 40-series GPU was damaged for an entirely different reason. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, a user discovered unusual melting marks on the backplate of the graphics card while cleaning their PC. Most interestingly, the damage was not located at the power supply connector, but in the area where the device's decorative RGB lighting system is housed. This is considered one of the rarest technical malfunctions in the history of modern graphics cards.

Although the exact model of the graphics card has not been disclosed yet, its appearance resembles the OEM versions of the GeForce RTX 4080 or RTX 4070 that HP produces for pre-built computers. In these devices, the cooling system and chassis design differ slightly from standard retail models.

Causes of the malfunction and the unexpected situation

Experts studying this case are putting forward several hypotheses. The owner of the device stated that the fans in the computer case stopped working for a certain period, which may have caused internal temperatures to rise sharply. However, RGB LEDs typically consume very little energy, and it is logically difficult for them to cause melting of this magnitude.

Potential causes being considered include:

  • A short circuit in the lighting module or a factory defect;
  • Direct contact of plastic parts with other components that overheat;
  • Heat accumulation at a single point due to a complete cessation of airflow inside the case.

The strangest part of the situation is that despite the plastic parts melting and deforming, the RGB lighting system on the graphics card is reportedly still functional. This suggests that the problem may not be with the LED itself, but with the quality of the materials surrounding it.

High-performance graphics cards like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and 4070 are becoming popular in the Uzbekistan market as well. For local users, this case serves as an important warning: regularly checking and cleaning the cooling system in the computer case ensures the safety of not only the chip but also the decorative elements.

So far, neither NVIDIA nor HP has issued an official statement regarding this incident. If it is confirmed to be a systemic issue, the manufacturer may recall devices from a specific batch or revise warranty terms.

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