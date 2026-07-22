Meta is testing StoryKit, an AI-powered app for creating children's stories

Meta, one of the world's largest tech giants, is working on a new and unusual project for parents. This app, called StoryKit, allows for the creation of personalized stories for children using AI. This technology is notable for its aim to fully automate one of humanity's oldest traditions: the art of storytelling. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

Spotted on the App Store by 9to5Mac, this app promises to help parents create interesting and educational stories for their children without writing a single word. In an interview with TechCrunch, Meta representatives confirmed that StoryKit is currently being tested in select countries and that they are gathering feedback from parents.

How does StoryKit work?

The process of using the app is very simple and does not require a creative approach. First, the user selects a story character. Uploading a photo of the child's favorite toy or a person is enough — the AI "brings" this image to life and places it at the center of the story. After that, the world where the story takes place is described, and the main lesson to be learned from the story is selected.

Meta representatives note that through StoryKit, values such as kindness, courage, or empathy can be instilled in children not through boring lectures, but through interesting adventures. The app has special safety filters, is free from social media features, and is restricted to users over 18.

The collision of technology and human relationships

Although this technology is intended to make life easier for parents, it is also drawing criticism. Experts and analysts believe that telling a bedtime story to a child is not just about conveying information, but is a crucial part of the emotional bond between parent and child. The question of whether "soulless" scripts created by AI can replace this live interaction remains open.

Meta has previously introduced projects such as deepfake generators for Instagram or controversial smart glasses. While StoryKit may seem more harmless than those, it is another step toward outsourcing human imagination to technology. In the context of Uzbekistan, parents telling their children national fairy tales and epics plays an incomparable role in the development of a child's vocabulary and worldview.

In conclusion, apps like StoryKit may seem like a convenient solution in times of time scarcity. However, experts warn that shaping a child's imaginative world based on AI algorithms could lead to a decline in human creativity in the future. The choice, as always, remains with the parents.