Cannavaro speaks about the World Cup match against Colombia...

Fabio Cannavaro, head coach of the Uzbekistan national team, gave an interview to the UFA press service ahead of the World Cup start.

"Preparation for studying opponents began quite early. As you know, our first match at the World Cup will be against Colombia in Mexico City. Due to Mexico's high altitude above sea level, we decided to arrive there as late as possible.

Usually, it takes about 21 days to adapt to high-altitude conditions. Therefore, instead of training in mountainous areas for three weeks, we preferred to go to Mexico just before the match.

We applied this experience during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. But to be honest, since the result was not very good, we decided to take a different approach this time.

In fact, this is the main aspect we need to focus on. Additionally, the weather conditions will be slightly different.

Among the group stage matches, this particular game will take place in an open-air stadium. Therefore, preparation for this match will be somewhat different. However, I do not see any serious problems, as stadiums like Houston and Atlanta will be closed.

Even if we play in the afternoon, the temperature will be around 20-24 degrees. This creates very comfortable conditions for playing football," said Fabio Cannavaro, head coach of the Uzbekistan national team.