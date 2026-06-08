Uzbekistan National Team Faces Netherlands Today

·16·Sport
Uzbekistan National Team Faces Netherlands Today

Very little time remains until the historic moment that the entire Uzbek nation and millions of local football fans have eagerly awaited for years. Our representatives are intensively continuing the final stage of preparation for the prestigious world championship. Today, across the ocean in the magnificent city of New York, the "White Wolves," led by Fabio Cannavaro, will line up for a highly serious friendly match against one of Europe's most powerful and renowned giants — the Netherlands national team. This match will serve as the final and most important test for our compatriots to assess their strength and capabilities before the upcoming World Cup.

You can find detailed information about the kick-off time of this historic match and our national team's opponents in the World Cup through the following specially integrated schedule:

OUR NATIONAL TEAM'S FINAL TEST AND WORLD CUP 2026 GROUP

Time of today's friendly match

Match venue

Our opponents in the World Cup 2026 tournament (Group K)

Tashkent time:


at 23:45 kick-off.

USA, New York City.


(Arena under the world's spotlight)

Portugal — Cristiano Ronaldo's homeland, a European giant.



Colombia — A fierce representative of South America.



DR Congo — A physically strong African team.

This match is the coaching staff's last opportunity to bring the players' physical and tactical condition to an ideal level.

The Big Battle Across the Ocean and the Prayers of Millions

The participation of the "White Wolves" in this prestigious tournament will undoubtedly mark a new era for Uzbek football as a whole. Considering that our representatives, placed in Group K of the World Cup, face formidable opponents like Portugal and Colombia, today's match against the Land of Tulips will be a true school of hardening for our boys. Our footballers will not only demonstrate their skills on the fields of New York but also exert all their strength to defend the honor of their entire homeland.

Zamin Commentary: The mere fact that the Uzbekistan national team has reached the World Cup is the realization of a huge fairy tale. The arrival of world football legend Fabio Cannavaro as head coach and his instillation of tactical knowledge in our players will certainly be evident in today's match against the Netherlands. Eldor Shomurodov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, and our other stars must show how to play under intense pressure today. Testing their strength against Ronald Koeman's pupils was the right choice before facing giants like Portugal and Colombia. Tonight, all of Uzbekistan will stay awake, supporting their favorites in front of their screens. Our faith and prayers are with you, boys!

Follow text and live broadcasts of our national team's match against the Netherlands, exclusive post-match opinions, and World Cup 2026 diaries always with us on the Zamin pages!

UzbekistanNetherlandsNew YorkFabio CannavaroPortugal
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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