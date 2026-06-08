Aleksandr Kerzhakov Evaluates Uzbekistan's World Cup Prospects

Former Russian national team striker Aleksandr Kerzhakov shared his thoughts on the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The famous footballer spoke about tournament favorites, top scorer candidates, the hosts' chances, and the Uzbekistan national team, which is participating in the World Cup for the first time.

Kerzhakov says he expects the upcoming World Cup to be very interesting. He noted that it is difficult to single out one clear favorite, but there are several strong teams that could fight for the trophy.

“The upcoming World Cup is very interesting to me. I don't have a single favorite for the title, but there is a group of strong teams that will fight for the trophy: England, Spain, France, and Portugal,” said Kerzhakov.

This view is logical. Several teams in the 2026 World Cup possess high-level squads, vast experience, and star players. England has built a very strong generation in recent years. Spain is dangerous with its traditional ball control and young talents. France is always one of the main favorites in major tournaments. Portugal is also seen as a serious contender with its star-studded lineup and high ambitions.

The former striker specifically mentioned Kylian Mbappé as one of the main candidates for the World Cup Golden Boot. In his opinion, the France team leader has a great chance to score many goals in the tournament.

“Among the candidates to be the top scorer of the World Cup, I want to highlight Kylian Mbappé. I think he has a very good chance,” said Kerzhakov.

Mbappé is indeed one of the most natural candidates for such a prediction. His speed, goal instinct, composure in big games, and role in the French national team make him one of the most dangerous strikers at the World Cup. It has been observed many times that Mbappé makes his mark in decisive episodes during major tournaments.

Speaking about teams that could surprise in the tournament, Kerzhakov highlighted the hosts — Mexico, the USA, and Canada. In his opinion, playing on home soil gives these teams extra strength, confidence, and fan support.

“Among the non-top teams that could surprise, I would highlight the tournament hosts — Mexico, the USA, and Canada. They are playing at home, so they have every opportunity to achieve a good result. Perhaps one of them can truly reach the highest stages of the tournament,” he emphasized.

The host factor has always been of great importance in World Cups. Pressure from fans in the stadium, adaptation to local conditions, less travel fatigue, and emotional uplift sometimes lead to unexpected results for teams. In this sense, Kerzhakov's opinion about Mexico, the USA, and Canada is not unfounded.

During the conversation, Aleksandr Kerzhakov also touched upon the Uzbekistan national team. He said that, like many Russian fans, he sympathizes with Uzbekistan. He noted that his interest in our national team has increased even more after meeting Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev in person.

“Also, like many Russian viewers, I am rooting for the Uzbekistan national team. I recently had the opportunity to meet Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev in person,” said the former striker.

These words show that international interest in the Uzbekistan national team is growing. The fact that our national team has reached the World Cup for the first time is attracting special attention not only in our country but also in neighboring countries and the Russian football environment.

However, Kerzhakov openly stated that the group stage will be very difficult for Uzbekistan. In his opinion, being in a group with Portugal, Colombia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo will be a huge test for our representatives.

“The problem is that they have been drawn into a very difficult group. There will be strong competition in this quartet with the national teams of Portugal, Colombia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” said Kerzhakov.

Indeed, Group K is not easy for Uzbekistan. Portugal is considered one of the group favorites with its star-studded squad and vast experience. Colombia is a technical, physically strong, and agile team typical of South American football. DR Congo can be a much more dangerous opponent than many think.

Kerzhakov emphasized that underestimating DR Congo is a mistake. In his opinion, this national team is one of the very strong and physically powerful teams on the African continent.

“For some reason, many are underestimating the Democratic Republic of the Congo, even though it is a very strong team from the African continent. Therefore, it will be very difficult for Uzbekistan. Reaching the playoffs will be a huge success for the Uzbeks,” he said.

This assessment should be a real signal for fans. In the World Cup, even an opponent that does not look very big by name can cause huge problems on the pitch. African teams, in particular, are dangerous with their speed, power, and superiority in one-on-one duels. It is possible that the match against DR Congo will become one of the most important games for Uzbekistan in the group.

In Kerzhakov's opinion, Uzbekistan reaching the playoffs would be a huge success. There is reality in this statement. Because our representatives are participating in the World Cup for the first time. In such conditions, getting out of the group will be not only a sporting result but also a new record in the history of Uzbek football.

The Uzbekistan national team will start its World Cup campaign on June 18 with a match against Colombia. The first game is always very important. It has a huge impact on the team's mental state, confidence level, and preparation for subsequent matches.

The World Cup will start on June 11 with a match between Mexico and South Africa. The tournament will be held in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. This championship, hosted by three countries, is expected to be one of the largest competitions in football history.

For Uzbekistan, this World Cup is not just a collection of games. It is a historic opportunity, a chance to turn the world's eyes to Uzbek football, and a great source of inspiration for the new generation. The opinions of experienced players like Kerzhakov help to better understand what challenges our team will face in this tournament.

The conclusion is simple: it will not be easy for Uzbekistan. But in football, great events are created in difficult situations. If our national team reaches the playoffs, it will truly be a huge result. Now, everything will be decided on the pitch — through character, preparation, and confidence.