Juventus Finds New Striker to Replace Dusan Vlahovic

Turin's Juventus club is finalizing the search for a worthy replacement for striker Dusan Vlahovic. Reports suggest the Italian giants are close to signing a former Bundesliga star. According to Goal.com report .

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sørloth has caught the Turin club's attention. The clubs are currently negotiating the transfer fee. The former RB Leipzig striker, who moved to Madrid from Real Sociedad for 32 million euros in 2024, scored 44 goals in 107 matches for Atletico Madrid.

Juventus management is preparing for the departure of Dusan Vlahovic, whose contract is expiring, through this transfer. Reports indicate that the Serbian striker, purchased for 85 million euros, and the club failed to agree on salary terms. The 26-year-old player is expected to leave the team as a free agent, with clubs like Bayern Munich and Barcelona showing interest.

Additionally, the Turin club needs to finalize the transfer of Lois Openda. Due to a clause in the contract, Juventus is obliged to buy the player from RB Leipzig for more than 40 million euros because they finished in the top ten of Serie A. However, due to Openda's poor performance, it is said that he may soon leave the team and join Eintracht Frankfurt.

Strengthening the attacking line has become a primary task for Juventus, who finished last season in sixth place and missed out on a Champions League spot. The fact that Alexander Sørloth has a contract with Atletico Madrid until 2028 may complicate the transfer process slightly.