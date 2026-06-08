Cristiano Ronaldo Teaches His Children His Famous Feints

·52·Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo Teaches His Children His Famous Feints

Cristiano Ronaldo, the author of the most famous moves in football history, has begun teaching the secrets of his craft to the next generation. A heartfelt video circulating on social media shows the Al-Nassr star holding a special skills session for his children in his backyard. The clip, filmed by Georgina Rodriguez, attracted the attention of millions of fans in a short time. This was reported by Goal.com report .

In the video, the captain of the Portugal national team explains to his son Mateo how to perform the "Ronaldo Chop," a feint that has become his trademark. The legendary striker, moving barefoot on the grass, paid special attention to every detail, including body position and the timing of deceiving the opponent. This turned into a real textbook on the art of tricking the opponent, not just playing with the ball.

Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing for the 2026 World Cup with the Portugal national team. For the 41-year-old footballer, this tournament will be his sixth World Cup. Although he failed to score at Euro 2024, CR7 remains the key figure and captain of Roberto Martinez's team.

The Portugal national team will begin their World Cup campaign on June 17 with a match against DR Congo. Meanwhile, fans continue to watch not only Ronaldo's actions on the field but also how he passes on his footballing legacy to his children.

Cristiano RonaldoFootballPortugalWorld CupAl-Nassr
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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