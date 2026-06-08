Alyssa Thompson Reflects on Debut Season at Chelsea

·2·Sport
Alyssa Thompson Reflects on Debut Season at Chelsea

USWNT star Alyssa Thompson started her career in London brilliantly, establishing herself as one of the most talented young players in the Women's Super League. The forward, who joined Chelsea from Angel City last summer, admitted she exceeded her internal goals for her debut season. According to Goal.com reports .

The 21-year-old footballer scored 9 goals in all competitions, becoming the team's second-top scorer. "I think I performed much better than I expected. Joining a club like Chelsea is a huge honor, and I am happy to work on myself every day," Thompson said in an interview with the club's official website.

Despite personal achievements, team results were not as desired. After six consecutive titles, the "Blues" under Sonia Bompastor finished third in the league. Additionally, they lost to Arsenal in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals with an aggregate score of 3:2.

According to Alyssa Thompson, these setbacks have united the team even more. She expressed confidence that Chelsea will return to its traditional level and compete for all trophies in the 2026-27 season. The player aims to conquer not only the English title but also the European throne next season.

ChelseaAlyssa ThompsonFootballWomen's Super LeagueChampions League
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