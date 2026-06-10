Real Madrid Submit €150 Million Bid for Julián Álvarez

Real Madrid officially confirmed that their record-breaking €150 million bid was rejected by Atlético Madrid. This unexpected statement clarified the identity of the "mysterious Galáctico" promised by club president Florentino Pérez during his election campaign. According to Goal.com reports .

The club's official statement read: "Real Madrid C.F. announces that, following today's Board of Directors meeting, it submitted a €150 million offer to Club Atlético de Madrid for the transfer of Julián Álvarez. Atlético Madrid considered the offer and expressed gratitude, but rejected it based on the player's release clause."

After being re-elected president, Florentino Pérez promised to spend heavily to strengthen the squad. In a previous interview, he emphasized that a record sum would be offered for a player from a major Champions League club, noting that it was not Erling Haaland and that the player did not compete in the English Premier League.

Although Julián Álvarez's contract lists a €500 million release clause, there are provisions allowing certain Champions League clubs to trigger a lower fee around €150 million. Previously, Barcelona had also submitted a €100 million bid for the striker, which was rejected.

Real Madrid also confirmed the departure of first-team coach Álvaro Arbeloa. This has further fueled rumors about José Mourinho's return to the club. The Madrid side issued a separate statement expressing gratitude for Arbeloa's services.