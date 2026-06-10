Is Bukayo Saka Ready for the World Cup? Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on His Condition

England national team head coach Thomas Tuchel revealed important information about Bukayo Saka's physical condition ahead of the friendly match against Costa Rica. The winger, who won the Premier League title with Arsenal, missed the match against New Zealand due to fatigue. The coaching staff is carefully monitoring his workload to ensure he is fully prepared for the World Cup. According to Goal.com reports .

Speaking at a press conference, Thomas Tuchel emphasized that Bukayo Saka's condition is under close scrutiny, as he joined the national team later due to his participation in the Champions League final on May 30. A special recovery plan has been developed for the footballer, who suffered an injury in March and played with this issue until the end of the season. The coach highly praised his performance last season, recording 11 goals and 9 assists in 49 matches for Arsenal.

Thomas Tuchel also announced that the condition of other team members, including Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze, is excellent. "No one needs rest, everyone is ready. There are no complaints after the first game," said the coach. In the match against Costa Rica, the main focus will be on increasing players' time on the pitch, with most expected to play 60-70 minutes.

After the match against Costa Rica, the England national team will focus entirely on the World Cup. The "Three Lions" will begin their group stage campaign on June 17 with a match against Croatia. They will then face Ghana and Panama. Thomas Tuchel's team expressed readiness to take the next step in terms of physical pressure and playing style in tomorrow's game.