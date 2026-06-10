Saudi Clubs Offer Astronomical Salary to Barcelona Star Raphinha

·2·Sport
Saudi Clubs Offer Astronomical Salary to Barcelona Star Raphinha

The Saudi Pro League has launched a serious bid for Barcelona forward Raphinha. According to Mundo Deportivo, clubs Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are offering the 29-year-old Brazilian player four times his current salary. If the transfer goes through, his annual net income is expected to rise from 12 million euros to 48 million euros. This was reported by Goal.com report .

Backed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), these clubs are ready to pay Barcelona 80 million euros for Raphinha to boost the league's prestige. The player himself admitted that he seriously considered moving to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2024, before Hansi Flick joined the team.

In an interview with ESPN Brasil, Raphinha stated: "The offer from Saudi Arabia was very attractive. It could have completely changed not only my life, but also the lives of my parents and child. Of course, we considered leaving Barcelona," he emphasized. However, German specialist Hansi Flick managed to convince him to stay at the club.

Under Hansi Flick, Raphinha became a true leader in the 2024/25 season and formed a formidable attacking duo with Lamine Yamal. That season, he scored 34 goals and provided 23 assists. Although injuries hampered his performance in the following season, the footballer has maintained his level.

Barcelona's management is confident that Raphinha will reject new offers. After becoming a two-time La Liga champion, the Brazilian winger now aims to win the Champions League trophy together with Hansi Flick.

BarcelonaRaphinhaTransferSaudi ArabiaHansi Flick
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Atletico Madrid Mocks Real Madrid Over Julian AlvarezAtletico Madrid Mocks Real Madrid Over Julian AlvarezToday, 20:58Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's World Cup ProspectsCristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's World Cup ProspectsToday, 20:39Sandro Advises Tottenham to Sign Manchester City Star SavinhoSandro Advises Tottenham to Sign Manchester City Star SavinhoToday, 20:13Real Madrid Submit €150 Million Bid for Julián ÁlvarezReal Madrid Submit €150 Million Bid for Julián ÁlvarezToday, 19:55Barcelona Worried Over Lamine Yamal's InjuryBarcelona Worried Over Lamine Yamal's InjuryToday, 19:52Real Madrid Officially Announces Head Coach Alvaro Arbeloa's ResignationReal Madrid Officially Announces Head Coach Alvaro Arbeloa's ResignationToday, 19:09
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team