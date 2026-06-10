Saudi Clubs Offer Astronomical Salary to Barcelona Star Raphinha

The Saudi Pro League has launched a serious bid for Barcelona forward Raphinha. According to Mundo Deportivo, clubs Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are offering the 29-year-old Brazilian player four times his current salary. If the transfer goes through, his annual net income is expected to rise from 12 million euros to 48 million euros. This was reported by Goal.com report .

Backed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), these clubs are ready to pay Barcelona 80 million euros for Raphinha to boost the league's prestige. The player himself admitted that he seriously considered moving to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2024, before Hansi Flick joined the team.

In an interview with ESPN Brasil, Raphinha stated: "The offer from Saudi Arabia was very attractive. It could have completely changed not only my life, but also the lives of my parents and child. Of course, we considered leaving Barcelona," he emphasized. However, German specialist Hansi Flick managed to convince him to stay at the club.

Under Hansi Flick, Raphinha became a true leader in the 2024/25 season and formed a formidable attacking duo with Lamine Yamal. That season, he scored 34 goals and provided 23 assists. Although injuries hampered his performance in the following season, the footballer has maintained his level.

Barcelona's management is confident that Raphinha will reject new offers. After becoming a two-time La Liga champion, the Brazilian winger now aims to win the Champions League trophy together with Hansi Flick.