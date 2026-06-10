Uzbekistan National Team Arrives at Main Base for World Cup

·3·Sport
Uzbekistan National Team Arrives at Main Base for World Cup

The journey and preparation of the Uzbekistan national team, participating in the World Cup for the first time in history, are at the center of attention for football fans across the country. Ahead of the tournament, the national team held two serious friendly matches as part of their training camps and official preparation schedule.

Unfortunately, our players lost by narrow margins in intense and fierce matches against Canada and the Netherlands, considered among the strongest and most experienced representatives of world football. Nevertheless, these high-stakes matches provided the head coach with valuable data to test new tactical schemes and address weaknesses.

Today, a new and crucial phase began for our national team. Led by Fabio Cannavaro, the 'White Wolves' successfully completed their training camp in New York and arrived in the magnificent city of Atlanta, which will serve as their main base and residence during the World Cup. The Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) press service officially announced this news, sharing the joy with compatriots. The players have settled into a modern hotel in Atlanta and have already begun mental and physical preparation for upcoming official matches.

It is worth noting that in the first round of this grand World Cup, dreamed of by millions of compatriots, our team will face Colombia, one of South America's famous and fierce giants. Football fans can mark this historic date in their calendars: this exciting and intriguing match will officially kick off on June 18 this year at 07:00 AM Tashkent time. On behalf of all fans, we wish Fabio Cannavaro's pupils historic victories and great triumphs on the US green pitches! Forward, Uzbekistan!

Always follow the daily life of our national team in Atlanta, the latest training sessions of our players, and the hottest exclusive reports from the 2026 World Cup with us on the Zamin pages!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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