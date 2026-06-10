Reason for Jaloliddin Masharipov's exclusion from the national team revealed

·3·Sport
Reason for Jaloliddin Masharipov's exclusion from the national team revealed

Unexpected news from the Uzbekistan national team camp on the eve of the historic World Cup left all football fans worried. The reason why our long-time leader and captain, Jaloliddin Masharipov, was unexpectedly left out of the final squad for the tournament has finally been revealed. It turns out that our skilled midfielder was unable to participate in the final training sessions or the friendly matches against Canada and the Netherlands due to severe back pain and medical issues during the training camp in the USA.

According to medical reports, our player had been experiencing chronic discomfort and pain in his lower back over the last few weeks. At that time, the specific medication and systematic physiotherapy prescribed by the national team doctors were effective, significantly improving our star player's condition and bringing him close to a return.

However, unfortunately, during the intense and physically demanding training sessions in the USA, the painful symptoms flared up again, causing Jaloliddin serious distress. To clarify the situation, an in-depth MRI scan conducted at one of the most modern clinics overseas brought unpleasant news for the fans. Medical analysis revealed that an old sports injury — a herniated disc — had recurred. It was precisely because of this serious medical diagnosis that he was forced to miss this historic tournament.

Currently, the national team's most experienced medical staff is working day and night to ensure Jaloliddin Masharipov recovers quickly and returns to the pitch. Our player is under special medical supervision. It was noted that additional official information will be provided to the public and fans once the doctors have finalized the full medical reports and future treatment plans. On behalf of all football fans in our country, we wish our beloved player Jaloliddin Masharipov a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him delight us with his beautiful game on the pitch again soon!

Follow the recovery process of Jaloliddin Masharipov, the latest training sessions of our national team in Atlanta, and all exclusive World Cup news with us on the Zamin pages!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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