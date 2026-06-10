Hugo Almeida: Age is no issue for Cristiano Ronaldo

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Hugo Almeida: Age is no issue for Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Portugal national team striker Hugo Almeida believes that 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo will still be a key figure at the 2026 World Cup. Although the legendary forward is nearing the final stage of his career, his experience and skill are highlighted as crucial for the Seleção. This is reported by Goal.com.

Almeida played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2010 and 2014 tournaments and highly values his work ethic. "Today we see 39, 40, and even 41-year-old players in excellent physical condition. Ronaldo is preparing himself better than ever. He is chasing the only trophy missing from his collection — the World Cup," the former player said in an interview with Lusa.

Although the Al-Nassr star is not as fast as he was during his Manchester United or Real Madrid days, his football intelligence is still considered unmatched. Almeida urged fans not to expect the 20-year-old Ronaldo, but to appreciate his current experienced level capable of deciding the outcome of a match. This experience is expected to be vital for Roberto Martínez's team in the group stage against opponents like Uzbekistan, Colombia, and DR Congo.

Almeida also included Portugal among the tournament favorites alongside France, Spain, Germany, Brazil, and reigning champions Argentina. He believes the squad depth and the fact that the players compete for the world's top clubs give Portugal a chance to become world champions for the first time.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalWorld CupReal MadridFootball
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