With only hours left until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the eyes of world sports analysts and millions of fans are fixed on the Portugal national team, one of the main contenders. Led by experienced manager Roberto Martínez, this powerful squad features true superstars who are making their mark in world football today, such as Diogo Costa, Rúben Dias, Vitinha, João Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leão, and, of course, the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo. In terms of depth, the Portuguese are a formidable force for any opponent.

However, the qualifying stage before heading overseas was not as easy or smooth as expected for the Portuguese. During the campaign, Martínez's charges unexpectedly lost 0-2 to Ireland and were held to a draw by Hungary. The team only secured their World Cup spot in the final decisive match by clinching a massive and ruthless 9-1 victory over Armenia.

In this World Cup, the Portugal national team is placed in Group K and will take the pitch against DR Congo, our beloved Uzbekistan national team, and the intense South American representative, Colombia, in the fight for a playoff spot. According to international experts, the most complex, difficult, and serious test for the Portuguese in the group could be the fierce clash against Colombia.

Currently, Bruno Fernandes is being cited as the team's most important and leading figure (playmaker). The Manchester United captain set a new absolute tournament record in the Premier League last season with 21 assists and was named the best player in England. At the same time, 41-year-old legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who is in the final part of his career, is also heading to the World Cup with grand and historic goals. This is because the World Cup trophy remains the only major title missing from his brilliant career, and CR7 will give his all for it.

According to leading analysts, Portugal's main problem may not be the individual skill of the players, but the mental balance within the team. The fact that the media and fans' attention and pressure always revolve around Ronaldo can sometimes negatively affect the team's overall tactical game. Furthermore, the disciplinary issues of talented winger Rafael Leão on the pitch remain a serious headache for head coach Martínez — the AC Milan star was sent off for a rough challenge in a friendly match against Chile.

Nevertheless, the Portugal national team is still mentioned among the main contenders for the trophy. If the coaching staff can maintain internal harmony and tactical balance in this star-studded squad, they can fight until the end for the first World Cup title in their history.

The most exciting aspect for us is that the historic, fiery clash between the Portugal national team and our compatriots, the Uzbekistan national team, will kick off on June 23rd at 22:00 Tashkent time. On this day, our entire nation will support the "White Wolves" as one, whether in the stadium or in front of screens! Good luck to our representatives!

Follow the latest preparations of the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo's historic journey, the Uzbekistan national team's World Cup schedule, and the hottest, exclusive news from the World Cup with us on the Zamin pages!