Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, every statement from the camp of the French national team, one of the tournament's main favorites, is causing a stir in the sports world. In particular, the debate surrounding the tactical role and positioning of team captain and superstar Kylian Mbappé continues. At a recent press conference, France head coach Didier Deschamps responded in his own unique way to journalists asking, "What is the most optimal position for Mbappé on the pitch?"

Among the sports community and experts, there is frequent criticism that Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé cannot fully showcase his skills, speed, and potential as a pure center-forward (number nine), and that he is more dangerous as a left winger. The French manager defended his tactical stance against these objections with a touch of sarcasm and humor.

“If that is the case, then perhaps I am a fool who understands nothing. Does that mean the world's best coaches, who have played him as a center-forward at the club level for the last three years, also don't understand football? Kylian played as a central striker during his final season at PSG and throughout his two successful seasons at Real Madrid, achieving high results,” Deschamps was quoted as saying by the famous “Madrid Zone” publication.

It is clear from the head coach's words that Mbappé will occupy the center of the French attack in the upcoming World Cup matches, and the team's entire tactical setup will be built around him.

As a reminder, the 'Les Bleus' will play their first crucial group stage match of the current World Cup on June 16 against one of the strongest and most physical teams from Africa — the Senegal national team. This central clash is expected to largely determine the leadership of the group. We wish all teams beautiful and meaningful matches at the World Cup.

Follow Kylian Mbappé's new goals for Madrid and the national team, Didier Deschamps' mysterious World Cup tactics, and the hottest, exclusive news from the World Cup with us on the Zamin pages!