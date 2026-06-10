The eyes of the global sports community and millions of football fans are currently fixed on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is unfolding intensely on the pitches of the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Alongside the thrilling matches, the financial figures behind the scenes have always been of interest to fans. A prestigious international publication that consistently analyzes the sports and finance sectors, Finance Football has studied the annual incomes of the head coaches of the national teams participating in the current World Cup and published a ranking of the highest-paid professionals.

The absolute leader of this prestigious list is the head coach of the Brazilian national team, the famous Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti. The experienced specialist, who is leading the 'Pentacampeões' toward World Cup glory, earns a net annual salary of 10 million euros. The top three and top five highest-paid managers in the world are as follows:

Julian Nagelsmann (Germany) — The German football genius, who holds second place in the ranking, earns an annual salary of 7 million euros.

Mauricio Pochettino (USA) — The coach of the tournament hosts, the Americans, rounds out the top three with an annual salary of 6 million euros.

Thomas Tuchel (England) — The famous German specialist who took charge of the 'Three Lions' earns 5.8 million euros per year.

The most joyful, surprising, and proud aspect for us is that the head coach of the Uzbekistan national team, Fabio Cannavaro, occupies fifth place in this international financial ranking! The annual income of the coach of the 'White Wolves,' who secured a historic qualification, is set at 4 million euros. Notably, the head coach of the Portuguese national team, Roberto Martínez, earns the same amount. A huge intrigue is that these two famous specialists with equal salaries — Cannavaro and Martínez — will face each other in the second round of the World Cup group stage to prove who is stronger on the pitch.

Finance Football During the analysis by the publication, another interesting and sensational fact emerged. It turns out that the salary of the Uzbekistan national team coach is significantly higher than that of several coaches of leading top-tier national teams in world football. To compare, let's look at the numbers:

The winner of major titles, France national team head coach Didier Deschamps, earns 3.8 million euros per year, Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman earns 3 million euros, and the head coach of the reigning world champions, Argentina, Lionel Scaloni, earns only 2.3 million euros.

It is clear that the Uzbekistan Football Association has provided all the necessary financial conditions for our national team to participate worthily and achieve high results in the historic World Cup. Now it is up to Fabio Cannavaro and his players! We hope that this great trust and investment will bear bright fruit on the green pitch.

Follow the final preparations of our national team in Atlanta, Fabio Cannavaro's tactical moves, and all the exclusive, hot, and sensational news from the World Cup with us on the Zamin pages!