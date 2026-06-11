Mourinho opposes Real Madrid's plan to sign Julian Alvarez

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Mourinho opposes Real Madrid's plan to sign Julian Alvarez

As the transfer window in European football is about to officially open, events surrounding Real Madrid are taking an unexpected and intense turn. The famous and controversial specialist José Mourinho, who is almost certain to take charge of the "Royal Club" in the coming days, has begun actively intervening in the Madrid superclub's transfer policy from day one. Spain's influential and popular Mundo Deportivo reports that the Portuguese "Special One" has firmly opposed the club management's plan to sign Julian Alvarez, a striker for their arch-rivals, Atlético Madrid.

Insiders confirm that the first serious disagreements and tactical conflicts between the experienced Portuguese coach and the Real Madrid hierarchy arose even before his return was officially announced. The entire controversy revolves around a massive 150 million euro transfer offer that was ruthlessly rejected by Atlético.

Currently, there is no consensus within the Santiago Bernabéu regarding this transfer saga. Sources close to the Real Madrid board claim that José Mourinho was informed in advance of the plan to submit an official bid for the talented Argentine forward, but the coach did not support the idea at all. Nevertheless, the club president decided to ignore this opinion and sent an official inquiry to the "Colchoneros" anyway.

However, those close to Mourinho provide a completely different account. According to their version, the Portuguese specialist was completely unaware of the secret negotiations with Atlético until they were leaked to the media. If this version is to be believed, José only found out about the situation in shock after the official news that Real's 150 million euro bid had been rejected by Atlético appeared in the press.

Nevertheless, both opposing sides do not hide the fact that they are in full agreement on one important issue: Argentina international Julian Alvarez is by no means on the list of players the new Portuguese head coach strictly demanded or considers suitable for his tactical scheme. The publication concludes that Mourinho does not consider the Atlético star a priority transfer mission to strengthen Real's attack and is looking for other candidates. We shall see what unexpected events will mark the beginning of José's second era at Real.

Follow the celebration of José Mourinho's return to Real, new transfer wars in Madrid, the future of Julian Alvarez, and the most sensational exclusive news in European football with us on Zamin!

José MourinhoReal MadridJulián ÁlvarezAtlético MadridMundo Deportivo
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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