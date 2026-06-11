Vincent Kompany achieves his goal: Bayern completes €65 million transfer

Bayern is on the verge of completing its first major deal of the summer transfer window. The Munich club has reached an agreement in principle with Eintracht Frankfurt for the transfer of defender Nathaniel Brown. This signing was personally requested by head coach Vincent Kompany, as reported by Goal.com reports.

According to BILD, the clubs have agreed on a package worth a total of €65 million. A portion of this amount will be paid in the form of bonuses. Currently, the parties are finalizing negotiations regarding the payment structure, specifically the guaranteed sum and the bonus breakdown.

Vincent Kompany considers 22-year-old Nathaniel Brown a key figure in his tactical setup. The coach views him as a versatile player capable of performing effectively both as a full-back and as a left-winger. The club management aims to finalize the transfer as soon as possible.

The player is currently in the USA with the German national team. Consequently, organizational work has begun to conduct the mandatory medical examination directly on-site. Information exchange between the clubs is being handled digitally, which will allow for a faster completion of the transfer.

Nathaniel Brown is also vying for a starting spot in the national team under Julian Nagelsmann. The player intends to resolve the transfer matter quickly to focus entirely on international matches. The German national team faces Curaçao on Sunday, and the transfer is expected to be officially announced at that time.