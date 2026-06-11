Alphonso Davies: Canadian football legend battles injury ahead of 2026 World Cup

Among the groups that make a habit of running through the streets of Toronto every Monday, it is common to see fans wearing the number 19 jersey of the Canadian national team. On the back of this jersey is the name of the biggest star in the history of the country's football — Alphonso Davies. Even Canadians who are not interested in football know the Bayern defender well. He is the only footballer to have achieved a level of fame comparable to national cultural icons like Sidney Crosby, Drake, and Justin Bieber. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

However, on the eve of the World Cup that Canada is hosting for the first time in its history, the team faces a serious problem regarding its captain and main star. A hamstring injury sustained in the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain in early May has cast doubt on Davies' participation in the tournament. It is almost certain that the 25-year-old will miss the opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Canada's American head coach Jesse Marsch remains optimistic about the situation. According to him, even if Davies does not play in the initial group stage matches, he will be able to help the team in the decisive stages of the tournament. The coach plans to prepare the player for the subsequent matches against Qatar and Switzerland.

Alphonso Davies is the person who has taken Canadian football to a new level. Without his skill and international reputation, it would have been difficult for Canada to win the bid to host the World Cup alongside the USA and Mexico. Now, the whole country is waiting for its hero to return to the pitch quickly and participate in the most important tournament of his career.