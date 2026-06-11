Ilia Topuria vows to knock out Justin Gaethje in the opening minutes

·37·Sport
Ilia Topuria vows to knock out Justin Gaethje in the opening minutes

One of the most exciting and highly anticipated sporting events of the year is approaching for MMA fans. While tensions rise around the heavyweight clash between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane, the war of words between stars of the lightweight and featherweight divisions has reached its peak. Ahead of the UFC Freedom 250 super-card, a fierce verbal battle between one of the lightweight division's most dangerous fighters, Justin Gaethje, and the undefeated champion, Ilia Topuria, has captured public attention.

It all started with a sensational interview given by the famous 'Highlight' — Justin Gaethje. The experienced American athlete firmly stated that as soon as he steps into the octagon, he will exert relentless pressure on Topuria from the very first seconds and won't let his opponent catch his breath. Following this threatening statement, the Georgian-Spanish champion, nicknamed 'El Matador', responded to his rival's words with sharp cold-bloodedness.

Ilia Topuria expressed that he is only happy about Gaethje's high level of confidence and explained how this tactic will actually serve his interests:

“If Justin really does what he promised, rushing forward from the start and applying constant pressure, he will have done half the work for me. That is exactly what I want! As soon as Gaethje starts walking straight toward me without any tactics or defense, I will put him into a deep knockout within the first or at most the second minute of the fight. I have no doubt about it!” Ilia openly threatened his opponent.

It is worth noting that the long-awaited main event between these two formidable forces and characters, Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, will take place on June 15th of this year as part of the UFC Freedom 250 tournament held overseas. Currently, Ilia Topuria holds an absolute record in the MMA world with 17 wins and zero losses (17-0), while his opponent, Justin Gaethje, has 27 wins and 5 losses (27-5). These numbers indicate that a truly bloody and intense fight will take place in the octagon.

Follow the details of the championship fight between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, the hottest results of the UFC Freedom 250 tournament, and the most exclusive and sensational articles about world sports with us on the Zamin pages!

Ilia TopuriaJustin GaethjeUFCAlex PereiraCiryl Gane
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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