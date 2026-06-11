Lamine Yamal appointed as UNICEF ambassador

Barcelona and Spain national team young star Lamine Yamal has been officially appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The 17-year-old talent will now use his global influence to advocate for children's rights, specifically ensuring they have safe environments to play and develop. This appointment highlights not only Yamal's skills on the pitch but also his sense of responsibility for the next generation. This is reported by Goal.com .

This announcement coincided with International Day of Play. This date is dedicated to recognizing that play is a fundamental right for children's cognitive and physical growth. Having risen from the streets of Rocafonda to the pinnacle of world football, Lamine Yamal has become one of the youngest ambassadors in history to receive this prestigious title.

Speaking about his new responsibility, the Barcelona winger recalled his childhood and the path he traveled: “I am proud to be a UNICEF ambassador. As a child, I only had my family, a ball, a park, and a dream. Football gave me discipline, a sense of belonging, and hope for the future. I know how important it is to have a safe playground for children, so they can simply grow up as children.”

This partnership is a logical continuation of the nearly twenty-year relationship between FC Barcelona, the Barça Foundation, and UNICEF. Yamal has been actively participating in UNICEF campaigns since the beginning of 2024. Now, he will focus on promoting the rights of children in areas affected by humanitarian crises, natural disasters, and conflicts.

Through his millions of social media followers and his influence among young fans, Lamine Yamal aims to draw global attention to the problems of children deprived of basic recreational spaces and safe environments.