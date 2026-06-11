Marc Casado decides to part ways with Barcelona

·96·Sport
Marc Casado decides to part ways with Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado has reached an agreement with the management to leave the Catalan club during the current summer transfer window. The player, who is not getting enough playing time under Hansi Flick, has instructed his agent Jorge Mendes to consider suitable offers. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Following the return of Gavi and Marc Bernal from injury, Casado has fallen significantly behind in the squad hierarchy. Hansi Flick prefers other players in his vertical and high-intensity system. The 22-year-old La Masia graduate is currently the fifth choice in midfield behind Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, and Marc Bernal.

According to MARCA, Barcelona's sporting director and Jorge Mendes have defined the economic terms of the transfer. The club has set a price tag of approximately 25 million euros for the player. The Catalans aim to complete the sale by June 30 to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations and balance their books.

Currently, there are two concrete offers for the player. One comes from a club participating in a prestigious European league, while the other is a financially lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League. Both parties are prepared to pay the fee demanded by Barcelona, and the final decision rests with the player.

BarcelonaMarc CasadoHansi FlickTransfersLa Liga
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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