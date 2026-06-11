Free TVs distributed to Argentine fans denied visas

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted by North America, visa issues and restrictions remain a hot topic. We previously reported on organized fan groups from Ivory Coast and a Somali referee being denied entry to the USA. This time, the US government's strict immigration policy has affected the die-hard fans of the reigning world champions, Argentina. However, this painful situation unexpectedly turned into a heartwarming and enviable public event in South America.

World-famous Reuters news agency reports that hundreds of Argentine fans who were denied US visas and lost the chance to support their stars directly from the stadiums received an unexpected gift in the capital, Buenos Aires. They stood in long lines to receive brand-new, high-quality televisions completely free of charge.

A smart solution from a local manufacturer for a painful rejection

This unique and generous campaign was organized by one of Argentina's major local electronics manufacturers. The main goal of the initiative is to cheer up and support fans who intended to travel to the US to watch World Cup matches live, bought tickets, but failed to obtain the necessary entry documents (visas) from the embassy.

Thus, the unlucky but loyal fans who missed the chance to experience the football festival pitch-side can now watch the World Cup matches at home in comfort on high-quality large screens. This thoughtful and kind approach was met with great joy and applause by football fans across Argentina.

As a reminder, this most prestigious and anticipated football tournament is being held in three countries: the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The Argentina national team, one of the main favorites, will face Algeria, Austria, and Jordan in the group stage. Millions of fans glued to their screens are waiting for their heroes to defend the championship title once again.

Follow the results of Argentina's first World Cup matches, new details regarding the US visa system, and all exclusive, breaking, and interesting news of the tournament with us on the Zamin page!