Official: Jose Mourinho appointed as Real Madrid head coach

·29·Sport
Official: Jose Mourinho appointed as Real Madrid head coach

Real Madrid has officially announced the signing of a three-year contract with Jose Mourinho. The experienced Portuguese manager returns to lead the Madrid club for a second spell, aiming to usher in a new era. Having won the presidential elections, Florentino Perez has fulfilled his main campaign promise by bringing the 63-year-old coach back to the Spanish capital. This is reported by Goal.com .

Following a meeting of the club's board of directors, it was confirmed that Alvaro Arbeloa has been dismissed and will be replaced by Jose Mourinho. Real Madrid paid a €15 million release clause for the manager, who signed a contract valid until 2029. It is reported that Jose Mourinho will begin his duties on July 13, the day the team's pre-season training camp begins.

During his election campaign, Florentino Perez promised not only Jose Mourinho but also the signing of players like Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries. The club also announced that it would allocate €150 million for a "Galactico"-level transfer. To this end, an offer was submitted for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, but it was rejected.

Jose Mourinho is tasked with returning the team to winning ways following trophy-less seasons under Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso, and Arbeloa. The manager, nicknamed "The Special One," previously worked in Madrid from 2010 to 2013, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa during that time.

Real MadridJose MourinhoFlorentino PerezTransferLa Liga
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Masharipov participates in the official FIFA World Cup 2026 photoshoot with the national teamMasharipov participates in the official FIFA World Cup 2026 photoshoot with the national teamToday, 19:49Kazakhstani expert reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan's football successKazakhstani expert reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan's football successToday, 19:39José Mourinho officially appointed as Real Madrid head coachJosé Mourinho officially appointed as Real Madrid head coachToday, 19:002026 World Cup winner to receive the largest prize money in history2026 World Cup winner to receive the largest prize money in historyYesterday, 18:57Wataru Endo retires from Japan national team due to injuryWataru Endo retires from Japan national team due to injuryYesterday, 18:56Real Madrid submits official offer for Bernardo SilvaReal Madrid submits official offer for Bernardo SilvaYesterday, 18:12
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team