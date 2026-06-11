Official: Jose Mourinho appointed as Real Madrid head coach

Real Madrid has officially announced the signing of a three-year contract with Jose Mourinho. The experienced Portuguese manager returns to lead the Madrid club for a second spell, aiming to usher in a new era. Having won the presidential elections, Florentino Perez has fulfilled his main campaign promise by bringing the 63-year-old coach back to the Spanish capital. This is reported by Goal.com .

Following a meeting of the club's board of directors, it was confirmed that Alvaro Arbeloa has been dismissed and will be replaced by Jose Mourinho. Real Madrid paid a €15 million release clause for the manager, who signed a contract valid until 2029. It is reported that Jose Mourinho will begin his duties on July 13, the day the team's pre-season training camp begins.

During his election campaign, Florentino Perez promised not only Jose Mourinho but also the signing of players like Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries. The club also announced that it would allocate €150 million for a "Galactico"-level transfer. To this end, an offer was submitted for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, but it was rejected.

Jose Mourinho is tasked with returning the team to winning ways following trophy-less seasons under Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso, and Arbeloa. The manager, nicknamed "The Special One," previously worked in Madrid from 2010 to 2013, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa during that time.