Djibril Cisse's son signs his first professional contract with Liverpool

·1·Sport
Djibril Cisse's son signs his first professional contract with Liverpool

Prince Cisse, son of former Liverpool striker and Champions League winner Djibril Cisse, has signed his first professional contract with the club. The 17-year-old defender earned this reward following his impressive performances and successful development in the academy during the 2025-26 season. Liverpool confirmed that new deals have been signed with eight talented youngsters who have excelled at the AXA Training Centre, as reported by Goal.com .

The young defender became a key player for the U18 squad last season. He made 19 appearances in the league, captaining the side four times. Cisse also made his debut in the UEFA Youth League and managed to score on his first appearance for the U21 team. The new contract runs until 2029, the maximum duration allowed for a player of his age.

Interestingly, while his father Djibril Cisse was a rapid striker who scored 24 goals in 79 games for Liverpool, Prince is making a name for himself at the other end of the pitch. Due to tactical shifts last season, he was moved from attack to central defense, a decision that proved highly effective. Prince says he watches videos of his father's games and admires his pace and iconic hairstyles.

"My father was a dangerous striker I wouldn't want to play against. I moved to defense because my goal-scoring ability wasn't as high, but I think I've even surpassed him in terms of speed," says the young footballer. Prince Cisse aims to break into the Liverpool first team and win prestigious trophies like the Champions League and FA Cup, just like his father.

LiverpoolDjibril CisseTransferPremier LeagueChampions League
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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