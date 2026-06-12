Real Madrid issues a sharp ultimatum to Vinícius Júnior

While the heated debates of the World Cup and the astronomical transfer sagas surrounding Elliot Anderson continue, another unexpected and truly sensational report has spread like wildfire from within the Real Madrid camp. The future of Vinícius Júnior, a long-time leader of the 'Los Blancos' and one of the main stars of the attacking line, is in serious doubt. According to exclusive information released by one of the most influential and reliable sports publications, Okdiario , the club management has set a very firm and sharp demand for the Brazilian winger.

According to the source, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez and club officials are offering Vinícius a choice between two paths: either the player signs a new deal to extend his current contract in the near future, or he will be placed on the transfer market and officially put up for sale during this very summer transfer window.

No contract extension — sale option is ready

The club management's firm stance is not without reason. If a general agreement on a new deal is not reached between the parties in the coming days, the Madrid side is prepared to seriously consider selling their star for a large sum this summer to avoid losing him for a low price or for free next year. Against the backdrop of Bernardo Silva's arrival and new tactical changes in the squad, the club intends to strictly control its financial strategy.

The talented footballer Vinícius Júnior has been playing at the Santiago Bernabéu since 2018, worthily defending the honor of Real Madrid. During the arduous 2025/26 season, he became the team's true driving force and appeared in 53 matches across all competitions. In these games, he found the back of the net 22 times, and provided 14 assists to his teammates. The player's current employment contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Will Vinícius stay in Madrid or head to the ranks of new suitor clubs? This question is expected to be answered soon.

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