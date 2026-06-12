Sidney Cabral believes they can put up a worthy fight against Spain

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, currently heating up on North American pitches, is bringing a true festive spirit to millions of fans. Ahead of the unexpected and exciting clashes in the group stage, the thoughts of the players are at the center of media attention. In particular, Sidney Cabral, a defender for the Cape Verde national team and the renowned Portuguese club Benfica, shared his thoughts ahead of the upcoming major match against the Spain national team.

The talented player, who plays for the Lisbon side, stated that they are not at all afraid to face the clear favorite in the group and are ready to prepare an unexpected surprise.

“We want to prove to everyone what we are capable of”

According to a report by the influential international sports publication Diario Sport the Cape Verde representative emphasized his team's high level of enthusiasm and determination for the upcoming game:

“As a unified team, we want to show all our opponents in this tournament and the football community what we are truly capable of. It is true that the Spain national team is considered one of the giants and a main contender to win the gold trophy of this World Cup. However, I firmly believe that we can put up a worthy performance against such a strong and renowned opponent, and that we can go toe-to-toe with them and offer a real battle.”

The defender's fighting spirit shows how much Cape Verdean football has grown today and that they do not intend to give up easily in the 2026 World Cup matches.

Group situation and uncompromising intrigue

According to the schedule, the intense clash between the national teams of Cape Verde and Spain will take place early next week, on Monday, June 15 Analysts expect this match to become one of the most crucial points in deciding who advances from the group.

An interesting aspect is that on the same day, we will witness another highly uncompromising match within this group. It will feature the powerful South American representative Uruguay and one of the leading teams from the Asian continent, Saudi Arabia, facing off on the pitch. This will naturally push the intrigue in the group to an even higher level.

Analysis for fans: How Benfica defender Sidney Cabral can set up tactical barriers against the Spanish star forwards could decide the fate of this match. It would not be a surprise if Cape Verde's disciplined defense paves the way for the next major sensation of the 2026 World Cup.

Follow the exciting moments of every day of the World Cup, unexpected goals, dramatic matches, and the most exclusive news from the world of sports with us on the Zamin pages!