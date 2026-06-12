City submits bid for Chelsea defender to strengthen defense

·1·Sport
City submits bid for Chelsea defender to strengthen defense

With the opening of the summer transfer window in European football, the competition between Premier League giants has moved off the pitch. Following intense battles this season, teams are striving to further strengthen their squads. According to the prestigious French L'Équipe publication, Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto could continue his career with the reigning English champions, Manchester City.

The source claims that the City management has already sent an official inquiry to the London club regarding the transfer of the talented Frenchman, initiating the first stage of negotiations.

The goal behind the Manchester club's transfer

According to Manchester City's new tactical plans, strengthening the right flank of the defense with a faster, more agile, and physically robust player is a top priority. Malo Gusto, now 23, is on the list of players ready to accept new challenges due to the intense internal competition at the 'Blues'. Manchester scouts have been closely monitoring this situation at the London club for some time.

You can find detailed information about the talented French defender's performance last season and his current transfer stats in the table below:

Player Name

Current Club

Appearances

Goals / Assists

Current Contract

Market Value

Malo Gusto

Chelsea (London)

49 matches

3 goals / 5 assists

Until summer 2030

35 million euros

Contract duration and financial status

Malo Gusto displayed consistent form in a Chelsea shirt during the 2025/26 season, making 49 official appearances. Despite being a defender, he managed to score 3 goals and provided 5 assists, showcasing his versatility.

However, this transfer will not be easy to execute. The reason is that the French star's current employment contract with Chelsea is a long-term deal valid until 2030. The prestigious Transfermarkt portal currently estimates the player's real market value at 35 million euros. Nevertheless, it is said that Manchester City's financial power is sufficient to convince the Londoners to agree to this deal.

Inside analysis: According to football experts, a move to Manchester could mark a major turning point in Malo Gusto's career. The attacking style of the 'Cityzens' would help elevate the French defender's rapid flank runs and productivity to an even higher level.

Follow us on Zamin to see how this major transfer intrigue in the Foggy Albion unfolds, along with the most sensational moves in world football and exclusive sports news!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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