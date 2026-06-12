AC Milan in search of a coach: Ruben Amorim or Alvaro Arbeloa among the options

·23·Sport
AC Milan in search of a coach: Ruben Amorim or Alvaro Arbeloa among the options

Despite having a preliminary agreement with Oliver Glasner, AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale is not rushing the appointment of a new head coach. The Rossoneri management is expanding its search, considering former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim and Alvaro Arbeloa. The club is looking for a specific profile that fits the team's future technical concept, reports Goal.com reports .

Following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri, a two-year contract had been offered to Oliver Glasner. However, Cardinale wants to personally interview candidates to select a coach who fits a long-term philosophy. According to Tuttosport, Al-Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle has also been added to the list, known for his modern and attacking tactical vision.

La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms that Glasner, who found success with Crystal Palace, remains the primary candidate. At the same time, the option of Alvaro Arbeloa, who has parted ways with Real Madrid, is being seriously considered. There are financial hurdles regarding Matthias Jaissle, as his contract with the Saudi Arabian club includes a 6 million euro release clause.

The club's entire sporting project is expected to be built around Ralf Rangnick. The Austria national team manager is the sole candidate to become AC Milan's technical director. Rangnick is demanding absolute control over the technical sector and wants to ensure individuals like Zlatan Ibrahimovic do not interfere in club affairs.

Currently, AC Milan fans have begun protests against the management. Banners reading "Free our Milan" have appeared near Big Ben and the London Eye. The club must resolve the coaching issue and reshape the squad before the start of the 2026-27 Serie A season.

AC MilanRuben AmorimAlvaro ArbeloaSerie AFootball
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