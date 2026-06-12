Ronaldo talks about his 2026 World Cup goals and Uzbekistan

·2·Sport
Ronaldo talks about his 2026 World Cup goals and Uzbekistan

The historic 2026 FIFA World Cup, eagerly awaited by the entire planet and kicked off overseas yesterday, continues to thrill millions of fans. Cristiano Ronaldo, the living legend of world football and captain of the Portugal national team participating in this grand sporting festival, shared his valuable thoughts on his team's prospects and main goals in this global tournament.

An interesting and historic aspect for millions of Uzbek fans is that the Portuguese will start this World Cup in Group K. Alongside Ronaldo's team, this quartet includes the Uzbekistan national team, which has qualified for the final stage of the World Cup for the first time, as well as South American representative Colombia and the fierce African side DR Congo.

“We must win every match”

Famous Actu Foot According to a report published on the official page of the publication on the 'X' (formerly Twitter) social network, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner revealed his strategic plans for the group stage:

“In such a prestigious tournament, the most important factor is to start with a positive spirit and success. We will enter the pitch in all three group stage matches aiming only for victory and we need to collect maximum points. Our main task is to finish clearly in first place in the group. This will boost our team's confidence even higher before the knockout stages. I am in a very positive mood, both mentally and physically. I believe that this time we can deliver a very strong and unforgettable tournament for our fans.”

Ronaldo's combative statement proves that the Portuguese have arrived on the North American pitches with their sights set solely on the main trophy.

A historic test and a big dream for Uzbekistan

This year's World Cup is being held in spectacular fashion from June 11 to July 19 in stadiums across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For millions of Uzbek football fans, seeing our national representatives play against a great player like Ronaldo is a dream come true. How the 'White Wolves' led by Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev will stop Cristiano Ronaldo has already become a major talking point.

Commentary for fans: According to analysts, Group K is expected to be one of the most unpredictable quartets of the tournament. Even though Ronaldo is talking about victory, the disciplined play of the Uzbekistan national team and the technical superiority of Colombia will provide difficult tests for the Portuguese.

We wish our national team great success in this historic World Cup! Follow the clash between Cristiano Ronaldo and Uzbekistan, all the hot goals, unexpected sensations, and exclusive sports news of the 2026 World Cup with us on Zamin pages!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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