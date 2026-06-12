Brazil looks to Vinicius Junior for salvation: Challenges ahead of the 2026 World Cup

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Brazil looks to Vinicius Junior for salvation: Challenges ahead of the 2026 World Cup

After missing out on the 2024 Ballon d'Or, Vinicius Junior vowed to improve his performance tenfold if necessary. For the Brazilian star, who had a stellar season with Real Madrid winning La Liga and the Champions League, the award seemed deserved. However, his individual success was overshadowed by his lackluster performance for the national team. It was his failures with Brazil that were the main reason he missed out on the prestigious award, reports Goal.com reports .

The 2024 Copa América was expected to be a real test for Vinicius Junior, but he was suspended for the quarterfinals due to yellow cards. Forced to watch the crucial match against Uruguay from the sidelines, the forward took responsibility for his team's defeat. Even with Neymar returning to the squad, the hopes of the entire nation ahead of the 2026 World Cup rest on Vinicius Junior.

Having grown year by year at Real Madrid to become one of the world's best players, Vinicius Junior has yet to prove himself for the national team. He has played 49 matches in the Seleção jersey, scoring only 9 goals, most of which came in friendly matches. His efficiency in tournaments remains extremely low. When wearing the yellow jersey of Brazil, the intensity he shows in Madrid seems to fade.

One of the main reasons for this is the tactical approach. While Neymar struggles with injuries, opponents focus all their attention on stopping Vinicius Junior. Rough play and constant pressure against him lead to the forward becoming frustrated and his efficiency dropping. While Brazil previously featured stars like Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazário, or Kaká, the current team lacks players capable of replacing Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius JuniorBrazilReal MadridWorld CupFootball
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