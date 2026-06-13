Would Mohamed Salah have stayed at Liverpool if he had known Arne Slot was leaving

After Arne Slot left Liverpool, Mohamed Salah also parted ways with the club. But if the Egyptian star had known in advance about the coach's departure, would he have agreed to see out his contract? Former Merseyside midfielder Danny Murphy shared his thoughts on the situation in an interview with GOAL. This is reported by Goal.com .

Murphy believes that Salah's departure was caused more by a decline in his form than by his relationship with the coach. After scoring 34 goals in the 2024-25 season, winning the Premier League title, and being named PFA Player of the Year for the third time, the forward soon found himself benched. This led to sharp disagreements with Slot and his coaching staff.

Salah had claimed he was being made a scapegoat for team failures. This conflict paved the way for the termination of his contract, which was set to expire in 2026, and his departure as a free agent. For the legendary player who scored 257 goals in 442 games for Liverpool, this was an expected but somewhat sad farewell.

"I think the biggest impact on his departure was the dip in his performance. If his relationship with the coach had been better, perhaps he could have tried to regain his form in the second season. However, when every player feels their level has dropped, they prefer to leave before the situation gets worse," says Murphy.

The expert added that the Slot factor was still present. But any coach would have been forced to bench a struggling Mohamed Salah. Even Slot kept him in the starting lineup longer than fans demanded and tried to give him opportunities.