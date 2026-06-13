The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the green pitches of North America, continues to deliver unforgettable excitement and joy to fans worldwide. As the tournament intensifies, the opinions of football legends are taking center stage. Notably, Roberto Carlos, the legendary former left-back for Real Madrid and the Brazil national team, made a statement that delighted millions of fans regarding the future of Argentina's captain, Lionel Messi.

The former Brazilian star, known for his thunderous strikes, believes that Leo could grace the pitch not only in the current World Cup but also in the next one, the 2030 World Cup.

“He takes excellent care of his health”

According to a report by the prestigious Argentine publication Ole the Brazilian legend acknowledged Lionel Messi's immense talent and emphasized his ability to maintain top physical form for many years:

“Watching Lionel Messi's magical movements on the pitch is a true, top-tier pleasure for any football fan. He is the player who has reached the highest peak in football history, fully embodying the charm of elegant and unique South American football.

Right now, Leo should enjoy every beautiful moment on the pitch and the atmosphere of this major tournament to the fullest. Many in the football community might think this World Cup is his last. However, I think differently: Messi can easily play in another World Cup, the 2030 edition. He pays such professional and excellent attention to his body and health that it will allow him to continue playing at the highest level for a long time.”

You can familiarize yourself with the World Cup system and Lionel Messi's potential historic journey through the following analytical table:

Tournament and Period Host Venues Status of the Football Genius Roberto Carlos's Opinion Significance for Fans 2026 World Cup (Current) USA, Canada, and Mexico Reigning World Champion Should enjoy every second May not be his last World Cup 2030 World Cup (Future) Morocco, Portugal, Spain* Living legend of football history Capable of participating Opportunity to renew legacy

Priceless resilience and new goals

Roberto Carlos's words were a true gift for Messi's die-hard fans. Many analysts had predicted that the forward, well past 30, would retire from the national team after the current North American tournament. However, the football legend of our time has proven several times that his professionalism allows him to break any age barriers.

Expert Analysis: Football experts note that the first symbolic matches of the 2030 World Cup are planned to start in South America (Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay). This factor could serve as a huge additional motivation for Lionel Messi to participate in another historic tournament in front of his homeland and fans.

In the coming years, we will see together how much longer this triumphant path of the football magician will last and what other miracles he will present to us.

Follow the intense matches of the World Cup, the magical performances of Messi and other stars, and exclusive opinions from legends with us on the Zamin page!