Uzbekistan earns $9 million for participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The eyes of the world are fixed on the green pitches of North America as the historic 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, enters its intense phase. Most excitingly, although the Uzbekistan national team, participating in this prestigious global tournament for the first time in its history, has yet to begin its journey, millions of our compatriots are eagerly awaiting their debut. The "White Wolves," managed by Fabio Cannavaro, will play their first historic match of the tournament on June 18 at 07:00 Tashkent time against their opponents.

The first rival in Group K, where our representatives are placed, is quite formidable — the Colombia national team, featuring world-famous stars like James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz, will face us.

Even in the worst-case scenario, $9 million is guaranteed!

The historic debut is not only a sporting achievement but also a huge financial boost for our country's football. According to calculations, by qualifying for this global tournament, the Uzbekistan national team has already secured a large prize pool provided by FIFA.

Even in the most unfavorable and unlucky scenario, meaning our representatives fail to pass the group stage and finish the tournament between 33rd and 48th place, the treasury of the Uzbekistan Football Association will receive at least $9 million in guaranteed funds. If our team's results and ranking in the tournament table improve, these figures will also increase significantly.

Through the special analytical table below, you can familiarize yourself with the financial prize pool of the 2026 World Cup and the opponents of the Uzbekistan national team:

Our group stage opponents Minimum guaranteed income Step-by-step tournament progression system Grand prize: Money awarded to the World Champion Tournament favorites Colombia, Portugal, DR Congo $9,000,000 Income increases as you advance $50,000,000 Spain and France

Life-or-death battles await us ahead

As a reminder, the struggle in Group K will not be easy. In addition to Colombia, Fabio Cannavaro's charges will also face Portugal, a giant of world football, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, known for their physical style of play, as they give their all to advance from the group.

FIFA Regulations: According to the official decision of the International Federation of Association Football, as teams advance through the knockout stages, their earnings increase in a geometric progression. The national team that wins the gold medals and wears the world crown at the end of the tournament will take home an astronomical prize of $50 million.

Currently, football analysts and leading experts point to Spain and France as the main contenders for the grand prize. The title of reigning world champion is currently held by the Argentina national team, led by Lionel Messi, the only 8-time Ballon d'Or winner in football history.

We wish our representatives great victories and beautiful games in this historic World Cup! Guys, all of Uzbekistan is with you!

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