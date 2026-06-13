Uzbek fans face obstacles in obtaining US visas

As the historic 2026 FIFA World Cup continues on North American pitches, some disappointing news has emerged for Uzbek fans. While our entire nation eagerly awaits the debut match of our national team, many compatriots who intended to travel overseas to support the 'White Wolves' from the stadiums have encountered unexpected problems. The world-renowned BBC reported, citing reliable sources, that Uzbekistan is among the 11 countries with the highest US visa rejection rates ahead of the World Cup.

Analysis of official and public data provided by the US Department of State shows that for our citizens, the rejection rate for B1/B2 visas, which are essential for travel, business trips, and football fans, has exceeded the 50 percent mark.

Every second Uzbek fan failed to get a visa

According to current statistics, the US visa rejection rate for our country's citizens is 52–53 percent. To put it more clearly, every second Uzbek football fan who applied for a visa to directly inspire our beloved national team at US stadiums failed their consular interview and lost the opportunity to travel overseas.

It turns out that besides Uzbekistan, there are 10 other countries on this 'blacklist' with a visa rejection rate of over 40 percent. Interestingly, all these countries have qualified for the final stage of the historic 48-team World Cup. The most difficult situation for fans is observed in Senegal, where the visa rejection rate has exceeded 70 percent. Also, citizens of Ghana and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who are in the same group as our team, are facing serious difficulties at US embassies.

World Cup ticket sales record set!

Although the situation with US visas is complicated, this factor cannot dampen the huge excitement surrounding Uzbek football. It is worth noting that for the first time in its history, the Uzbekistan national team has qualified for the final stage of the World Cup, becoming the only pride of the entire Central Asian region in the tournament.

According to the draw, our representatives will participate in life-or-death battles in Group K against Portugal, Colombia, and DR Congo. Our national team will start its first historic match on June 18 at 07:00 Tashkent time at the legendary Estadio Azteca in Mexico City against a strong Colombia side.

Historical insight: The most joyful and heart-lifting aspect is that this very clash between Uzbekistan and Colombia has been officially recorded as the match with the highest ticket sales among all games of the current World Cup, breaking the tournament's absolute record! People around the planet and local fans are showing great interest in our boys' performance.

Millions of our loyal fans who stayed at home because they could not get a visa will be praying and providing spiritual support to our national representatives in front of their screens. Go, Uzbekistan!

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