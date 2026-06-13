Neymar's World Cup participation in doubt: When will the Brazilian star return?

Brazil national team forward Neymar will miss the opening match of the World Cup against Morocco. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the player has not yet fully recovered from a calf muscle injury. Although the Seleção expects him back in training next week, the forward's overall physical condition remains a cause for concern. This is reported by Goal.com .

Neymar suffered the injury during a pre-tournament training camp. Although fans hoped he would return before the first game, Ancelotti put an end to all speculation at a press conference. The Brazilian team will be forced to start the match against one of their toughest group opponents without their all-time top scorer.

Medical examinations revealed a grade two muscle injury. He is currently undergoing a recovery process based on an individual program. Carlo Ancelotti explained why he did not replace the injured star with another healthy player. "Neymar was included in the squad not only for his technical skill but also for his experience and as a role model for the younger players," said the Italian specialist.

According to UOL, Neymar may miss not only the Morocco match but other group stage games as well. Doctors estimate that his recovery will take at least 2-3 weeks. This also puts his participation in the second-round match against Haiti on June 20 in doubt.

The coaching staff, considering Neymar's injury history, does not want to rush him back onto the pitch. Given that the player last participated in an official match on May 17, his lack of match practice and fitness issues remain a serious headache for the Brazil national team.