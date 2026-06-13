José Mourinho begins radical overhaul of Real Madrid squad

·184·Sport
José Mourinho begins radical overhaul of Real Madrid squad

One of world football's most famous and outspoken managers, the legendary 'Special One' José Mourinho, has begun shaking up the transfer market after returning to the helm of Real Madrid. After a 13-year hiatus, the experienced Portuguese tactician has taken charge of the 'Royal Club' again, aiming to perfect the squad to lead the team toward new glories.

For context, the Portuguese genius managed Benfica in his home country last season. Now, he has initiated a true transfer revolution at the Madrid superclub.

Three world-class stars in Madrid!

The 'Royal Club' board has already begun fulfilling the new manager's wishes and has reached final agreements with three famous players during this summer transfer window. According to reports from reputable sports outlets, the following stars will soon be officially presented at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium:

  • Bernardo Silva — to increase creativity in the midfield;

  • Ibrahima Konaté — to further strengthen the center of the defense;

  • Denzel Dumfries — to turn the right-back position into a formidable force.

Despite these three major acquisitions, José Mourinho's reinforcement plans have not stopped there.

Through the analytical table below, you can get acquainted with Real Madrid's current status in the summer transfer window and Mourinho's new requirements for squad depth:

Stars with completed transfers

Their primary position

New positions required by Mourinho

Manager's main goal

Reputable source

Bernardo Silva


Ibrahima Konaté


Denzel Dumfries

Midfielder


Center-back


Right-back

1. Center-back


2. Left-back

Creating absolute perfection in the defensive line

ESPN (USA)

Plan to perfect the defensive fortress

The famous US channel ESPN reports that after the new signings, José Mourinho has tasked the club's board with two more important transfers. The Portuguese tactician wants to maximize competition in the defensive line.

Expert opinions: Mourinho is known for building championship-winning teams based on a solid defense. Despite the arrival of Konaté and Dumfries, he is asking for one more massive defender for the center and a new 'engine' that runs tirelessly on the left flank. If the Real board fulfills these two wishes, it will be impossible to stop the Madrid club next season.

Follow José Mourinho's second historic journey at Real Madrid, the names of new secret stars moving to Madrid, exclusive training sessions, and the hottest European football news with us on Zamin!

José MourinhoReal MadridBernardo SilvaIbrahima KonatéDenzel Dumfries
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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